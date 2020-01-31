  • 13:32 Jan 31, 2020

Advertisement

Telegram CEO says WhatsApp is dangerous app

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 31, 2020 1:00 pm

Latest News

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, in a blog post, has revealed that using WhatsApp application is a dangerous and recent incident of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is a prime example of it.
Advertisement

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has lashed out WhatsApp terming it as a dangerous application to use. Durov, in a blog post, has revealed that using WhatsApp application is a dangerous and recent incident of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is a prime example of it. 

 

Durov says that the hacking of Jeff Bezos’ smartphone was not due to a security fault of Apple, but WhatsApp application was to blame. To recall, Facebook’s Vice President blamed Apple for Amazon CEO’s phone hack. He says that WhatsApp was responsible for the hack due to two primary reasons. “WhatsApp’s “corrupt video” vulnerability was present not only on iOS, but also on Android and even Windows Phone devices. Meaning, on all mobile devices with WhatsApp installed,” said. 

 

Durov further added that this security fault was not present in other messaging apps present on iOS. “Had Jeff Bezos relied on Telegram instead of WhatsApp, he wouldn't have been blackmailed by people who compromised his communications,” he added. He said that WhatsApp end-to-end encryption technology is ‘not a silver bullet that can guarantee you absolute privacy by itself’.

 

Advertisement

He claimed that end-to-end encryption can be useless if other aspects of the messaging application are not secure. First of all, he revealed that the backups chats of WhatsApp are not encrypted when stored on third-party cloud servers. “That’s one of the reasons why Telegram never relies on third-party cloud backups, and Secret Chats are never backed up anywhere,” Durov said. 

 

Secondly, Durov claims that enforcement agencies force app developers to secretly plant vulnerabilities in their apps. He said that Telegram was also approached to add these backdoors, however, the company refused to cooperate. “As a result, Telegram is banned in some countries where WhatsApp has no issues with authorities, most suspiciously in Russia and Iran,” he added. 

 

He further added that last year 12 security flaws have been found in WhatsApp and seven of them were critical in nature. “Don’t let yourself be fooled by the tech equivalent of circus magicians who’d like to focus your attention on one isolated aspect all while performing their tricks elsewhere. They want you to think about end-to-end encryption as the only thing you have to look at for privacy. The reality is much more complicated,” Durov said.

WhatsApp status can now be shared directly on Facebook

Indian Army officers asked to deactivate Facebook accounts, avoid WhatsApp

Facebook blames Apple for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo’s phone hack

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Google’s Tangi is short-form video app to help you learn new things

Google Translate to offer live transcription on Android soon

How to enable Dark mode on WhatsApp web?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies