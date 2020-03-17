  • 20:27 Mar 17, 2020

Telefunken introduces new range of Bluetooth HD and FHD Smart LED TVs in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2020 6:00 pm

Telefunken has announced the launch of its new range of Bluetooth-enabled HD and FHD Smart TV in India.
Telefunken, a German consumer electronics brand, has announced the launch of its new range of Bluetooth-enabled HD and FHD Smart TV in India. The brand has introduced TFK39HDS (39-inch) for Rs 17,990 and TFK43QFS (43iinch) for Rs 20,990. Both the TVs are available with several leading offline stores and the brand is offering a one-year warranty. 

 

The 39-inch model comes with an HD display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, while the 43-inch model comes with Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Both the Smart TVs are loaded with A+ Grade Panel that the brand claims comes with Quantum Luminit Technology for enhancing brightness and contrast levels. 

 

The Smart TVs come with a new Cricket picture mode that enhances the cricket viewing experience. The technology emphasizes on the pixels to enhance the sharpness of various object. Both of them also comes with Cinema Mode. The Bluetooth enabled TV can be connected to any external audio devices. The Smart TVs also supports Eshare app that allows users to use smartphone as an air mouse or as a remote. One can also browse and share files, videos and photos on Smart TVs. 

 

The Smart TVs are designed for the Indian Climatic conditions for Low Power consumption, voltage fluctuation or more.  The Smart TVs are powered by the quad-core processor, along with Android 8.0 version, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. On the connectivity front, the Smart TVs has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and 1 Optical Output.

 

The Smart TVs comes with inbuilt Box speakers along with other features that include Picture Enhancement, Noise Reduction and more. It comes with content Discovery engine on ‘Streamwall UI’ that bundled with over 17,00,000+ hours of content in up to 16 different genres and languages. The Smart TVs come with pre-installed certified apps like Hotstar, Zee5 etc. The Aptoide TV Store further supports more apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.

