Tecno Spark Go 2020 to go on sale today at 12 PM

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 07, 2020 10:33 am

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is available in two colour options including Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue.
Tecno Spark Go 2020 was recently launched in India. Now the phone will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart.

 

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499 and it is available in two colour options including Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue.

Tecno Spark Go 2020 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels along with 480 nits of brightness. It comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI Lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 Go Edition with HiOS 6.2 running on top of it. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The phone is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

 

On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and micro USB port.

