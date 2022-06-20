Tecno Spark 9T launched with a 5000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 9T is the newest budget offering from Tecno to launch under the Spark 9 series of smartphones. The Tecno Spark 9T has launched with a MediaTek Helio G37 processor powering it. Apart from that, the Spark 9T has triple rear cameras that are accompanied by an LED flash at the back.

The Tecno Spark 9T has currently launched only in Nigeria and comes in two variants with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, 128GB storage. It carries a price tag of NGN 78,300 (approx Rs 14,600) and NGN 88,000 (approx Rs 16,400), respectively. It will be available in colours including Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple and Cocoa Gold.

Tecno Spark 9T Specifications

The Spark 9T sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The front camera is housed inside a teardrop notch on the front. The device draws power from a MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

There’s a triple rear camera setup at the back, including a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. At the front, sits an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device comes runs on Android 12 OS with HiOS 8.6 UI out of the box.

The Spark 9T packs a 5,000mAh battery that has support for 10W charging. Additional features include a side-facing fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.