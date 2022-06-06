HomeNewsTecno Spark 9 Pro announced with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5000 mAh...

Tecno Spark 9 Pro announced with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5000 mAh battery

Tecno Spark 9 Pro is the successor to the Spark 8 Pro that was launched in India last year. The availability is not confirmed yet.

By Meenu Rana
Highlights

  • Tecno Spark 9 Pro has launched in Nigeria
  • It has Helio G85 chip and a 5,000mAh battery
  • It comes with a triple rear camera setup

Tecno has launched Spark 9 Pro as a new phone in Africa. The device has MediaTek’s Helio G85 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 12 and a 5000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro is the successor to the Spark 8 Pro that was launched in India last year. First, let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Price and Availability

The company has not shared price details about the Tecno Spark 9 Pro yet. The phone comes in Burano Blue, Holy White, Hacker Storm, and Quantum Black colour options.

The availability of the phone is not confirmed yet but is expected soon, starting from the African market.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro Specifications

The Spark 9 Pro sports a 6.6-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 × 2460 pixels. It has a punch-hole notch to house the front-facing camera. The phone packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with Mali G52 GPU. This processor is built on a 12nm fabrication process. The device is offered with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable with a micro SD card.

The phone houses triple rear-mounted cameras, along with an LED flash. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel AI lens with f/2.0. Furthermore, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel snapper for capturing selfies and video calling.

In addition, the Spark 9 Pro is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Furthermore, the phone comes with a USB Type-C charging port.

The handset features a fingerprint scanner. Moreover, it has a 3.5mm audio jack as well. Software-wise, the phone runs Android 12 OS with HiOS v8.6 on top.

Besides, the connectivity options are USB-C port, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85
  • RAM (GB)6
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.6-inch (1080×2460)
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

