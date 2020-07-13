Advertisement

Tecno Spark 5 Pro with quad-camera setup, punch-hole display launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 13, 2020 5:53 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as Tecno Spark 5 Pro, the smartphone is available in Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Seabed Blue and Cloud White colour options.
Advertisement

 

Tecno has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone in India. Dubbed as Tecno Spark 5 Pro, the smartphone is available in Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Seabed Blue and Cloud White colour options. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 10,499 and it is available for purchase from major retail stores across the country.

Tecno Spark 5 Pro price and availability

 

The Tecno Spark 5 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 10,499 and it is available for purchase from major retail stores across the country. 

 

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 5 Pro specifications

 

The Tecno Spark 5 Pro comes with a punch-hole design at the front and there is a quad-camera setup at the back panel along with a physical fingerprint reader. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. 

 

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor. On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI shooter. For the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture with dual-LED flash. 

 

The Tecno Spark 5 Pro runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery. The brand claims that it offers 17 hours of video, 115 hours of music, 13 hours of gameplay, 18 hours of browsing, 31 hours of call time and 480 hours of standby time. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoTLE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port.

 

Tecno introduces door-step delivery with 35,000 retail outlets in India

Tecno Spark 5 launched for Rs 7999, cheapest quad camera and selfie flash

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 9,999

Latest News from Tecno

You might like this

Tags: Tecno Mobile

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iQOO reveals 120W fast charging solution, new iQOO phone to launch in August

Nokia 2.4 coming soon with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset

Redmi Note 9 to launch in India on July 20

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies