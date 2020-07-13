Tecno Spark 5 Pro with quad-camera setup, punch-hole display launched in India

Dubbed as Tecno Spark 5 Pro, the smartphone is available in Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Seabed Blue and Cloud White colour options.

Tecno has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone in India. Dubbed as Tecno Spark 5 Pro, the smartphone is available in Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Seabed Blue and Cloud White colour options. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 10,499 and it is available for purchase from major retail stores across the country.

Tecno Spark 5 Pro price and availability

Tecno Spark 5 Pro specifications

The Tecno Spark 5 Pro comes with a punch-hole design at the front and there is a quad-camera setup at the back panel along with a physical fingerprint reader. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor. On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI shooter. For the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture with dual-LED flash.

The Tecno Spark 5 Pro runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery. The brand claims that it offers 17 hours of video, 115 hours of music, 13 hours of gameplay, 18 hours of browsing, 31 hours of call time and 480 hours of standby time. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoTLE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port.