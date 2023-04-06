Tecno Spark 10C arrives with a Unisoc chip

Tecno announced previously that it will be unveiling its Spark 10 series gradually and out of the four models comprising the lineup, the Tecno Spark 10C has now arrived in Africa. In India, Tecno has already debuted Spark 10 Pro and Spark 10 5G. As for the Spark 10C, let’s take a look at what the device carries.

Tecno Spark 10C: Price

The Tecno Spark 10C is available in three colours: Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta Green, and is priced at $170 (approx Rs 13,900) in Africa for the sole 4GB+128GB model. The Spark 10C is also expected to release in India in the coming weeks. However, Tecno has announced the availability details of the smartphone outside Africa.

Tecno Spark 10C: Specifications

The Spark 10C sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC. The device has 128GB of in-built storage which is expandable and 4GB RAM with additional virtual RAM feature.

Read More: Tecno Spark 10 5G arrives in India: Things to know

For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and another unspecified sensor alongside dual LED flash. In addition, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast wired charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on HiOS 8.6 based on Android OS.