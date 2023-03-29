Tecno Spark 10 5G arrives in India: Things to know

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India under its Spark 10 series, and it is called the Spark 10 5G. A week ago, the brand unveiled the Spark 10 Pro that had a MediaTek Helio G88 chip and is a 4G-enabled smartphone. In comparison, the Spark 10 5G, as the name suggests, is 5G-enabled and is the superior one out of the two. Here’s a detailed FAQ about the Spark 10 5G which should answer any queries you might have about the device.

What is the price of Tecno Spark 10 5G? The Tecno Spark 10 5G is available in a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage priced at Rs 12,999. It will be available in Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta White colour options.

What are the variants available for Spark 10 5G? The Spark 10 5G from Tecno is available only in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

When and where will the smartphone be available for purchase? The newly-launched smartphone by Tecno will be available for purchase starting April 7 in India across all partner retail stores.

What are the display specs of Spark 10 5G? The Spark 10 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1612) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 480 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20.15:9.

What processor does the Spark 10 5G use? The Spark 10 5G packs a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with a 950MHz ARm Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone comes with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

What are the camera sensors available on the new Tecno smartphone? The camera setup on the smartphone includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI sensor. On the front, it gets an 8-megapixel AI-supported selfie camera housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch on the front.

What is the battery capacity of Spark 10 5G? Tecno Spark 10 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charge support. The company claims that the device can gomfrom 0 to 50 percent in 50 minutes. The handset is claimed to have a 39-day long standby battery. Also See: Samsung Galaxy F14 5G launched in India: Detailed FAQ