Tecno Pova vs Micromax In Note 1 : New Series vs Comeback

The Tecno Pova and the In Note 1 are good rivals but which one wins the competition? Let's take a look

With the launch of Tecno Pova today, the budget space is getting heated up. The Tecno Pova is a new budget smartphone from Tecno Mobile that wants to compete in the budget segment.

As the budget segment is already pretty crowded, one company that tends to stand out of the crowd is Micromax that recently made a comeback in India. The Tecno Pova and the Micromax In Note 1 are very similarly priced, but which one wins the competition? Let's take a look..

Display

The In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display whereas the Tecno Pova features a 6.8-inch HD+ dot-in display with a screen resolution of 720×1640 pixels and 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

Both the devices have a LCD display which means the outdoor brightness should get affected and also, there won't be any deep blacks as seen in an Amoled one. The In Note 1 is the winner in this section as it gets a Full HD display with 1080p resolution while the Tecno Pova locks at 720p. This better resolution will result in better overall quality and sharpness of the display.

Performance

The Tecno Pova is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The memory is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The In Note 1 packs a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz under the hood. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The Tecno Pova has an advantage over the In Note 1 here as it gets more RAM which means it will keep more applications running in background for faster launches. We have seen before in many smartphones that 4GB of RAM is not enough for an Android smartphone these days, but as the In Note 1 has stock Android, it might just be enough.

The In Note 1 also has a very minor advantage over Pova as it is powered by a slightly better processor by MediaTek but there shouldn't be much of a problem in day to day usage unless the software is poorly optimized.

Continuing with software, the In Note 1 runs on Stock Android 10 while the Tecno Pova runs on HiOS 7 based on Android 10. Many users like a feature packed experience while many others want a stock, Bloatware-free experience. You can get the former experience with Pova while the latter with In Note 1. The experience should be clean and a bit smoother on the In Note 1 as stock Android remains untouched in the smartphone.

Camera

On the camera front, Tecno Pova features a quad-camera setup with 13MP F/1.85 aperture clear lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens + AI lens with quad flash. For the front, there is an 8MP sensor with dual flash.

The In Note 1 has a 48MP Quad Camera setup at back while the other three cameras are the standard 5MP Ultra Wide, 2 MP Macro, and 2MP depth sensors. It has a 16MP camera on the front for the selfies.

The In Note 1 scores a clear win in this section as it gets a more useful Wide-angle sensor and a better primary sensor on the basis of on-paper specs. The front camera is also better on In Note 1 if we talk about megapixels, but the Tecno Pova has a unique feature where it has dual-flash on the front too. So it should take better lit up selfie in the dark.

Battery

The In Note 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery that has 18W fast charging support along with reverse charging support.

The Tecno Pova is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Tecno Pova will last you more with a bigger battery but it will also charge a bit slower because the battery is bigger. The In Note also gets reverse charging support which means you can charge another device with the In Note 1.

Price

The Tecno Pova is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant.

Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499.

The Tecno Pova and In Note 1 are really some good rivals and you will have to choose what you want. If you want a wide-angle lens with stock android, a better display and reverse charging support, you should go for In Note 1.

The Tecno Pova on the other hand will provide better battery life, along with some additional software features and dual flash.