Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Tecno Pova Slim 5G has been launched in India and is claimed to be the world’s slimmest smartphone. The device comes with a MediaTek Chipset under the hood and is a mere 5.93mm thick. Aside from that, here’s everything to know about the newly launched slim phone from Tecno.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Price, Availability

Tecno Pova Slim 5G costs Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB option. The smartphone is available in Cool Black, Sky Blue, and Slim White shades. It will go on sale starting September 8, and can be purchased via Flipkart and offline stores.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Specifications

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2720 x 1280 pixels resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset under the hood paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, there’s a 50MP main camera on the rear, a 2MP auxiliary sensor, paired with a Mood Light LED bar with multi-scene lighting effects and specifically designed animations for notifications.

Under the hood, it packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and 10W reverse wired charging. The device is IP64 rated for water and dust resistance and runs on HiOS based on Android 15 which further features Tecno’s AI suite.

There’s a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. For connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, IR blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It gets a single speaker as well.