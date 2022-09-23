Tecno Pova Neo 5G: Check Specifications, Price, Competitors

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India called the Pova Neo 5G. The new device comes with a Dimensity 810 processor, which a bunch of other 5G devices are coming within India right now. Apart from that, the phone aims to focus on providing a longer usage time with a massive 6000mAh battery.

Priced at Rs 15,499 for the single 4GB + 128GB variant, the pre-booking for Pova Neo 5G starts today at a retail store near you, while the sales start on 26th September 2022. The smartphone comes in two colours- Sprint Blue and Sapphire Black.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ big dot notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the 240Hz Touch sampling rate should offer you a smooth touch response while you are gaming. There’s 393 PPI and 500 nits peak brightness. The device draws power from a Dimensity 810 processor.

The Dimensity 810 processor has proven to be a capable SoC in terms of performance. While gaming may not be its forte, the Dimensity 810 should easily be able to handle daily usage performance without any issues.

The Pova Neo 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP rear camera and an AI lens (F2.0 aperture). At the front, you get a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. Cameras on the Tecno Pova Neo 5G will have to be tested in real-time to pass a judgement about the same.

Further, it has 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB and by a dedicated SD Card slot. 128GB of storage has become an ideal amount for even budget devices nowadays, and Tecno hasn’t given up on that. However, the RAM amount might be an issue considering Tecno’s UI HiOS 8.6 is quite heavily skinned and needs more resources to be kept in memory for smooth functioning. But we cannot confirm that until we see it for ourselves.

Lastly, the new Tecno phone packs a 6000mAh battery and has an in-box 18W flash charger which charges the phone to 50% in less than an hour. This makes the Pova Neo 5G a great choice for those people who want their phones to last longer than a day on a single charge, which the Pova Neo 5G definitely should.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G Competitors

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Costing Rs 1,500 less than Tecno Pova Neo 5G, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes at Rs 13,999 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 600 nits and a hole-punch at the front.

The Redmi device packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 512TB).

In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 11 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Pros over Tecno Pova Neo 5G

Brighter display

MIUI for those who prefer it over HiOS

Less price

Realme 9i 5G

Priced at Rs 14,999 for the base variant, the Realme 9i 5G sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has peak brightness levels of 400 nits. It is powered by the an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 18W Dart fast charging support.

The Realme 9i 5G runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 5G, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone measures 164.4×75.1×8.1mm and weighs 187 grams.

Pros over Tecno Pova Neo 5G

Triple cameras

Cleaner software

Support for SD card storage expansion up to 1TB

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Priced at Rs 13,999 for the lower variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate, allowing faster screen response time. It comes with a waterdrop-notch, 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels. For the design, it is packed in an ultra-sleek design with solid form factor.

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5 G’s main highlight is the processor. It is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor with the efficiency of 6nm processor and carries an AnTuTu score of 388,486, as claimed by the company.

The phone comes in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants. It also features Extended RAM 2.0 that boosts the performance of a 6GB RAM to that of an 8GB RAM. The device also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB).

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G sports a dual rear camera setup. There is a 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera, 2MP macro camera and an 8MP front camera. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G runs Android 12 with FunTouch OS on top. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. This is further combined with reverse charging capabilities that allow the smartphone to act as a power bank for other smartphones that support reverse charging.

Pros over Tecno Pova Neo 5G