Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G Launched in India with Dimensity 6300 5G SoC

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G has been launched in India with AI features, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, dual rear cameras, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Tecno India has announced the launch of the Pova 6 Neo smartphone in the country. The handset differs completely from the Tecno Pova 6 Neo, which debuted globally earlier this year as a handset. The Indian model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, while the global variant comes with the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G: Price, Availability

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB trim and Rs 13,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. It comes in Azure Sky, Midnight Shadow, and Aurora cloud colours and will be available for purchase from Amazon and offline retail stores starting from September 14. As part of the launch offer, users can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000, plus an additional exchange bonus of Rs 1,000.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G: Specifications

The handset sports a 6.67-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor powers it, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is further expandable up to 1TB using a card.

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G has a dual rear camera setup, including a 108MP rear camera with f/1.89 paired with an and dual LED flash. At the front, it gets an 8MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and video calls. A 5000mAh battery with 18W support backs it up.

Connectivity options include 5G SA / NSA, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), v5.3, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It is also IP54 rated, gets stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and runs on HiOS 14.5 based on 14. The device further packs AI features like AIGC portrait, AI cutout, AI magic eraser, AI artboard, AI wallpaper, and Ask AI.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM (GB)6, 8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.67-inch, 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera108MP + AI lens
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

