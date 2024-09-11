Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G Launched in India with Dimensity 6300 5G SoC

Tecno India has announced the launch of the Pova 6 Neo 5G smartphone in the country. The handset differs completely from the Tecno Pova 6 Neo, which debuted globally earlier this year as a 4G handset. The Indian model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, while the global variant comes with the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G: Price, Availability

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB trim and Rs 13,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. It comes in Azure Sky, Midnight Shadow, and Aurora cloud colours and will be available for purchase from Amazon and offline retail stores starting from September 14. As part of the launch offer, users can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000, plus an additional exchange bonus of Rs 1,000.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G: Specifications

The handset sports a 6.67-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor powers it, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is further expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G has a dual rear camera setup, including a 108MP rear camera with f/1.89 Aperture paired with an AI lens and dual LED flash. At the front, it gets an 8MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and video calls. A 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support backs it up.

Connectivity options include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It is also IP54 rated, gets stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and runs on HiOS 14.5 based on Android 14. The device further packs AI features like AIGC portrait, AI cutout, AI magic eraser, AI artboard, AI wallpaper, and Ask AI.