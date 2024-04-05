  1. Home
Brand: Tecno Mobile
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 128, 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 7000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Tecno Pova 6 Neo sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 580 nits brightness. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate Processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM options along with up to 256GB of storage. It also supports virtual RAM.

For optics, it gets dual rear cameras including a 50MP rear camera and a secondary 2MP depth camera with dual LED flash. At the front, there’s an 8MP wide camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 7000mAh battery which supports 33W ultra-fast charging. It also gets Dolby Atmos audio with stereo speakers.

The device runs on Android 14 with HiOS 14 and gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Finally, it is also IP53 rated and has an IR blaster.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo Specs

Tecno Pova 6 Neo Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Silver, Green, Black

Tecno Pova 6 Neo Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Tecno Pova 6 Neo Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 396

Tecno Pova 6 Neo Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot N/A

Tecno Pova 6 Neo Software

OS & UI Android 14, HiOS 14

Tecno Pova 6 Neo Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP primary sensor + 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP sensor
Front Camera Features Dual-LED flash

Tecno Pova 6 Neo Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 7000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Tecno Pova 6 Neo Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Tecno Pova 6 Neo Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP53

