Tecno Pova 6 Neo sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 580 nits brightness. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate Processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM options along with up to 256GB of storage. It also supports virtual RAM.

For optics, it gets dual rear cameras including a 50MP rear camera and a secondary 2MP depth camera with dual LED flash. At the front, there’s an 8MP wide camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 7000mAh battery which supports 33W ultra-fast charging. It also gets Dolby Atmos audio with stereo speakers.

The device runs on Android 14 with HiOS 14 and gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Finally, it is also IP53 rated and has an IR blaster.