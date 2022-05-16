Tecno Pova 3 to be announced on May 25, price leaked

The Tecno Pova 3 is going to be announced on the May 25 globally. The price of the phone has also leaked online. To recall, the predecessor of the upcoming phone – Pova 2 smartphone was launched in the global market last year.

Tecno Pova 3 Leaked Price

Ahead of launch, the price of the Tecno Pova 3 has been leaked. The phone will be priced at 8,999 PHP (approx. Rs 13,499) and 9,399 PHP (approx. Rs 13,999) respectively for the Philippines market.

As per recently leaked renders of Tecno Pova 3, the phone will come in Electric Blue, Tech Silver, and Eco Black colour variants. At the back side, there will be a triple camera setup aligned vertically on the top left corner, with the LED flash next to it.

The phone will sport a center aligned punch hole cutout for the selfie camera. Further, the right side appears to house the volume rockers and the side mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Specifications

The Tecno Pova 3 will feature a large 6.9-inch full HD+ dot-in display with a 1080 × 2460 pixel resolution. Further, the handset is said to come with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

Memory-wise, the phone may arrive in two variants, such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. This is likely to be expandable via a microSD card.

ALSO READ: Tecno Pova 5G launched in India with Dimensity 900, 6000mAh battery: Price, Specifications and more

Also, it’s expected to feature an 8 megapixels front-facing camera which wil be flanked by a dual-LED flash to help with selfies under low-light environment.

The tipster claims that the upcoming Pova device will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. It is also said to feature a 50 megapixels primary senor and a quad-LED flash. However, there isn’t any information on the other two sensors. The phone will feature an 8 megapixels front-facing camera which will be flanked by a dual-LED flash.

Further, the device will be shipped with Android 12 OS out of the box. Lastly, on the battery front, the Tecno Pova 3 will pack a massive 7,000mAh battery capacity that comes with 33W fast-charging support. The device is said to measure 173.1 mm × 78.46mm × 9.44mm.