Tecno Pop 5 Pro to launch soon in India with 6000mAh battery

Tecno will be launching a new handset in the Pop series in India soon called Tecno Pop 5 Pro. The company has now started teasing the upcoming launch in the country.

On its official Twitter handle, Tecno India has teased the upcoming launch of Tecno Pop 5 Pro. However the tweet does not reveal the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphone. We expect the official announcement soon.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro Specs Teased

As per the teaser shared by the company, the Tecno Pop 5 Pro phone will come with a huge 6,000mAh battery. Besides, the teaser also suggests a waterdrop notch for the front shooter. The rear of the device will house a vertically-aligned camera setup. Take a look at the teaser below:

In addition, a latest teaser has also confirmed that the upcoming Pop 5 Pro phone will come equipped with an 8-megapixel AI Dual Rear Camera.

The Tecno Pop 5 LTE smartphone was recently launched in India for Rs 6,299. The phone can be purchased via Amazon India. It is sporting a 6.52-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 720×1560 pixels resolution and 480 nits brightness. It packs a quad-Core MediaTek Helio A25 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has an 8-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7. Further, there’s also a 5,000mAh battery. There is no info on charging capability. The device lacks a fingerprint scanner but the phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Lastly, the phone has IPX2 Splash Resistant design and 14 regional language support.