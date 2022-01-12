Tecno POP 5 LTE launched in India with 5,000mAh battery, Android 11 Go

Tecno Mobile, a Transsion Holding company, has today launched Tecno POP 5 LTE smartphone in India. Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE launched price in India is Rs 6,299. The phone can be purchased via Amazon India as a part of Amazon Specials starting January 16. It comes in Deepsea Luster, Ice Blue, and Turquoise Cyan colours.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE Specifications

The phone features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 720×1560 pixels resolution and 480 nits brightness. Further, the display comes with a water-drop notch panel.

In addition, the Tecno POP 5 LTE packs a quad-Core MediaTek Helio A25 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has an 8-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7. Further, there’s also a 5,000mAh battery. There is no info on charging capability. The device lacks a fingerprint scanner but the phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Lastly, the phone has IPX2 Splash Resistant design and 14 regional language support.

Recently, Tecno Spark 8 Pro was launched in India. The phone is priced at Rs 10,599 for its sole 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available on Amazon for purchase. It comes in Komodo Beach, Turquoise Cyan, Winsor Violet, and Intersteller Black colours.