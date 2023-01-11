Tecno Phantom X2 Pro India launch teased, Dizo Watch D Ultra, Watch D Pro launched

Tecno recently unveiled its Phantom X2 5G in India and the brand is now set to debut the Phantom X2 Pro 5G in the country. Both the phones launched as flagships internationally, late last year. Separately, Realme Techlife sub-brand Dizo has launched two new smartwatches in India including the Watch D Ultra and the Watch D Pro.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro India launch

The India launch of the Phantom X2 Pro has been teased via Amazon India, suggesting exclusive availability via the e-commerce platform. There’s no exact date mentioned for the launch of the smartphone. The development comes days after the Phantom X2 5G was launched in India. The company also unveiled the offers it would be giving to those who pre-book the Phantom X2 Pro.

Customers who pre-book the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro on Amazon can benefit from offers like a discount of Rs 5,000 on smartphone exchange, 12 months of Amazon Prime membership, and no-cost EMI up to 6 months. The first 600 customers who pre-book the phone through retail stores will also get a premium business gift box for free.

Other offers include a free upgrade to Phantom X3 for 50 lucky customers and a special discount of Rs 2,000 as part of the launch promotion. Pre-booking of the Phantom X2 Pro will begin on January 17 in India.

The USP of the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is its retractable 50-megapixel portrait camera which is a world-first. It comes with a large 1.2-micron camera sensor onboard for an enhanced bokeh effect.

Dizo Watch D Pro, Watch D Ultra Price, Features

Dizo Watch D Pro is set to launch on January 17 on Flipkart at a launch price of Rs 2,699. The smartwatch comes in three strap colour options – Blue, Black, and Grey. As for the Watch D Ultra, it is set to launch on January 12 on Flipkart at a launch price of Rs 3,299. The Dizo Watch D Ultra, too, arrives in three strap colour options – Blue, Black, and Grey.

Dizo Watch D Pro

The Dizo Watch D Pro features a 1.85-inch display that delivers up to 600 nits of peak brightness and supports 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dizo D1 SoC coupled with an independent GPU and four times more RAM.

The smartwatch sports an aluminium frame with a physical button on the right side. Dizo Watch D Pro packs sensors for heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep, calories, and step tracking. It features over 110 sports modes, including onboard GPS tracking. The watch is said to last up to seven days.

Dizo Watch D Ultra

The Watch D Ultra, when compared to Watch D Pro, has a smaller 1.78-inch display. However, it is an AMOLED panel with 368×448 pixel resolution. It has a battery life of up to 10 days and lacks the custom CPU and OS which the Watch D Pro has.

In terms of sensors, the Dizo Watch D Ultra also sports heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep, calories, and step tracking. Meanwhile, Bluetooth calling support is also available.