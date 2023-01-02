Tecno Phantom X2 5G pre-booking begins in India: Check Price, offers, specs

Tecno Phantom X2 5G is the latest smartphone from the brand to arrive in India. The pre-booking for the device has now begun in India via Amazon. Furthermore, the prices of the device have also been revealed alongside some offers for those who decide to pre-book the Phantom X2 5G.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price, Availability

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 for the sole 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage configuration. The Phantom X2 5G can be purchased in Stardust Grey and Moonlight Silver colours. The Phantom X2 will go on open sale from January 9.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G pre-booking offers

Tecno is also giving decent offers for those pre-booking the Phantom X2 5G. The brand says that those who pre-book the phone will receive benefits such as no-cost EMI for six months, a free Amazon Prime membership for a year, and a free upgrade to the Phantom X2’s next generation.

In addition, as a launch offer, there is a special discount of Rs 2,000. The first 1,000 customers of the Phantom X2 will get a free trolley bag as well which is worth Rs 5,490.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G features a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is a 10-bit panel that can cover 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is paired with a vapour chamber cooling system, up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the software front, they run on HiOS 12.0 based on Android 12.

The Phantom X2 has a 64MP Samsung GWB primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera with support for macro vision, and a 2MP depth sensor.

It features a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery and carries support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone offers multiple connectivity options, such as dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB 2.0 (Type-C). For security, they come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.