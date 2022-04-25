HomeNewsTecno Phantom X teased officially to launch in India

Tecno Phantom X teased officially to launch in India

Tecno Phantom X has been teased to launch in India after it was launched last year. It comes in Starry Night Blue and Monet’s Summer colours.

By Meenu Rana
  • Tecno Phantom X launch in India has finally been officially teased
  • The launch date is not yet known
  • It will be available on Amazon

Tecno Phantom X launch in India has been now officially teased in India. The Tecno Phantom X was first announced back in June 2021 and it is now making its way to Indian shores.

Tecno took to Twitter to tease the Tecno Phantom X launch in India. The tweet says the phone is arriving in India soon but an exact official launch date is not announced.

Further, the tweet confirms a triple-camera setup on the back and dual selfie cameras on the front. A micro-site has gone live on Amazon India confirming that the handset will soon launch in the Indian market.

Tecno Phantom X specifications

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Display (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a pill shaped cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and backside.

It runs on the HIOS based on Android 11. The phone is powered by an Octa-Core Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also comes with a vapor chamber cooling system which keeps it 3-5º cooler.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 lens, 13-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has 120-degree field of view (FoV). The rear camera comes with a quad-LED flash. The device has a dual front camera of a 48-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor with a dual LED flash.

The Spark 7 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user which is claimed to unlock in 4 seconds. The device packs a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno claims that with a 30 -minute charge the device charges up to 70%.

  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G95
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage256
  • Display6.7-inch, 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Front Camera48MP + 8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 13MP + 8MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

