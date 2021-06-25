Tecno Phantom X announced with 90Hz refresh rate, 50MP rear camera and 48MP selfie camera

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Display (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Tecno has today announced the launch of Phantom X - its first premium smartphone in the Phantom series. This one comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 50MP triple-camera with dual selfie camera, Helio G95 chipset, a 4700mAh battery and more.

Tecno has not announced the pricing details of the Tecno Phantom X. It comes in Starry Night Blue and Monet’s Summer colour options.

Tecno Phantom X specifications

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Display (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a pill shaped cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and backside.

It runs on the HIOS based on Android 11 and is powered by an Octa-Core Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also comes with a vapor chamber cooling system which keeps it 3-5º cooler.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 lens, 13-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has 120-degree field of view (FoV). The rear camera comes with a quad-LED flash. The device has a dual front camera of a 48-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor with a dual LED flash.

The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device packs a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno claims that with a 30-minute charge the device charges up to 70%.