Advertisement

Tecno Phantom X announced with 90Hz refresh rate, 50MP rear camera and 48MP selfie camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2021 12:56 pm

Latest News

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Display (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Tecno has today announced the launch of Phantom X - its first premium smartphone in the Phantom series. This one comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 50MP triple-camera with dual selfie camera, Helio G95 chipset, a 4700mAh battery and more.

 

Tecno has not announced the pricing details of the Tecno Phantom X. It comes in Starry Night Blue and Monet’s Summer colour options.

 Tecno Phantom X

Tecno Phantom X specifications

 

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Display (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a pill shaped cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and backside.

 

It runs on the HIOS based on Android 11 and is powered by an Octa-Core Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also comes with a vapor chamber cooling system which keeps it 3-5º cooler.

 Tecno Phantom X

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 lens, 13-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has 120-degree field of view (FoV). The rear camera comes with a quad-LED flash. The device has a dual front camera of a 48-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor with a dual LED flash.

 

The Spark 7 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user which is claimed to unlock in 4 seconds. The device packs a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno claims that with a 30 -minute charge the device charges up to 70%.

Tecno Spark 7T launched in India with Helio G35, 48MP camera, 6000mAh battery

Tecno Pova 2 announced with a massive 7,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G85

Tecno Spark 7 Pro launched in India with 5000 battery, 48MP triple rear camera

Tecno Spark 7 Pro launching in India on May 25

Tecno Camon 17 announced with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Tecno Spark 7 Pro announced with 90Hz display, Helio G80, 48MP triple cameras

Latest News from Tecno

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A20 receives One UI 3.1 update in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 leaked in official looking renders

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies