Tecno Phantom X launch date set for April 29 in India

Tecno Phantom X has now been confirmed to launch in India this month. The brand will launch the smartphone in the country on April 29.

The company confirmed the launch date of the upcoming smartphone via a post on Twitter. In addition, the tweet has confirmed that it will be available on Amazon after its launch. The Tecno Phantom X was first announced back in June 2021 and it is now making its way to Indian shores.

As per a recent leak, the smartphone could be priced around Rs 25,000 in India for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is said to be available in Starry Night Blue and Summer Sunset colour options.

Tecno Phantom X specifications

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Display (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a pill shaped cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and backside.

Further, it runs on the HIOS based on Android 11. The phone is powered by an Octa-Core Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also comes with a vapor chamber cooling system which keeps it 3-5º cooler.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera. There is a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 lens, 13-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has 120-degree field of view (FoV). The rear camera comes with a quad-LED flash. In addition, the device has a dual front camera of a 48-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor with a dual LED flash.

Besides, the upcoming phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor which is claimed to unlock in 4 seconds. Lastly, the device packs a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno claims that with a 30 -minute charge the device charges up to 70%.