Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is coming this month: What to expect?

Tecno launched its first ever foldable smartphone called Phantom V Fold earlier in February this year and it seems the brand is ready to enter the Flip style smartphone segment with the Phantom V Flip 5G. The launch date for the smartphone is now set for September 22 and here’s what to expect from the device.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: India Launch

The launch date for the smartphone is confirmed to be September 22 at the TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023 in Singapore. There’s no word on when or if the smartphone would make its way to India. However, considering the brand launched the Phantom V Fold 5G in India, it is highly likely the Flip would also arrive here in the country.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: Specs

The V Flip 5G recently made an appearance on the Google Play Console where the listing suggested some of the specs of the device. According to the leak, the device gets 8GB RAM, and Android 13 operating system. It is apparently housing the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali G77 GPU. The listing shows a full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,640 pixels Resolution and 480ppi Pixel density.

As for the detailed rumoured specs, one can expect it to sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED full-HD+ primary display and a 1.32-inch AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. The Chipset should be the Dimensity 1300 SoC.

It is likely to equip a dual camera unit at the rear, including a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G could get a 32-megapixel front camera. It should pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The foldable smartphones segment is still an emerging one and brands like Motorola, Oppo, Samsung have already been operational in the segment in India. If it arrives in the country, it will have to go against the likes of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and even the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Going by the specs, the device could more likely compete with the cheaper flip foldable from Motorola, which is the Razr 40.