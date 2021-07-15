Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Camon 17 launched in India

Tecno Camon 17 Pro and Camon 17 have today been launched in India. They both come with a 90Hz display, quad rear camera, MediaTek Helio chipsets, and more.

Both the smartphones were unveiled back in May in African markets. Let’s check out the Camon 17 series price, specifications and features.

Tecno Camon 17 Series Price

Tecno Camon 17 comes in a single variant of 6GB RAM + 128GB and it is priced Rs 12,999. The Tecno Camon 17 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The series will go on sale in India on July 26 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Camon 17 Specifications

This Tecno phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720×1,600) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 450 nits brightness and 267ppi pixel density.

The phones draw power from the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an AI sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Further, the Camon 17 packs a 5000mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support. In addition, it has a rear fingerprint sensor. The phones run on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11.

Camon 17 Pro Specifications

The Camon 17 Pro sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080×2469 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 500nits peak brightness. In addition, it comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The quad-camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. In addition, the phone gets a 48-megapixel ultra-clear selfie camera.

Further, a 5,000mAh battery backs it with 25W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and you also get a stereo speaker setup. Finally, the phone measures 168.89 x 76.98 x 8.95 mm.