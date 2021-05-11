Advertisement

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio SoCs

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2021 1:07 pm

Tecno has launched the Camon 17 series in Nigeria under which the three smartphone come with MediaTek Helio chips, 5000mAh batteries and more

Tecno is launching new smartphones under the Tecno Camon series in Nigeria. The smartphones include Tecno Camon 17 Pro, Camon 17P, and Camon 17. All three phones are powered by MediaTek Helio chipsets and sport a 5000mAh battery along with fast charging support.

 

The most premium smartphone in the series, Tecno Camon 17 Pro is priced at NGN 125,000 (approx Rs 24,100) while the Tecno Camon 17 is priced at NGN 74,000 (approx Rs 14,200) and the Tecno Camon 17P is priced at NGN 97,000 (approx Rs 18,700). 

 

The Tecno Camon 17P comes in Frost Silver, Magnet Black, and Spruce Green colours whereas the Tecno Camon 17 comes in Frost Silver, Deep Sea, and Tranquil Green colour options. The Tecno Camon 17 Pro comes in California Dream Silver and Malibu Blue colour variants.

 

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P Specifications 

 

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P

 

The Tecno Camon 17 features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600) display with 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio, 450 nits brightness and 267ppi pixel density. The Camon 17P on the other hand has a bigger 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with 500 nits peak brightness, 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 395ppi pixel density.

 

The phones draw power from the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Tecno Camon 17 has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an AI sensor. On the Camon 17P, you get a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an AI sensor. On the front, both the phones have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

 

Both of them pack a 5000mAh battery that charges at 18W speeds. Where the Tecno Camon 17P has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Tecno Camon 17 on the other hand has a rear fingerprint sensor. The phones run on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11.

 

Tecno Camon 17 Pro Specifications 

 

Camon 17 Pro

 

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2469 pixels) display with 500 nits peak brightness, 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and 395ppi pixel density. It comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

 

The quad camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone gets a 48-megapixel ultra-clear selfie camera. 

 

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and you also get a stereo speaker setup. The phone measures 168.89 x 76.98 x 8.95 mm. 

