Tata Sky Binge partners with CuriosityStream to offer documentary films and series

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 18, 2020 11:41 am

CuriosityStream will also be available as a linear service on television to all Tata Sky DTH subscribers with an option to view live and catch-up content on-the-go via the Tata Sky Mobile app.
Direct-to-Home (DTH) Tata Sky operator has partnered with CuriosityStream, one of the leading factual media companies to bring thousands of hours of documentary films and series to Tata Sky subscribers across India.

Tata Sky subscribers will now have access to CuriosityStream’s award-winning informative content via the Tata Sky Binge OTT aggregator service which is available on the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set top box and on the Amazon Fire TV Stick-Tata Sky Edition.

CuriosityStream will also be available as a linear service on television to all Tata Sky DTH subscribers with an option to view live and catch-up content on-the-go via the Tata Sky Mobile app. Tata Sky subscribers can now watch CuriosityStream on #715 on the EPG.

The partnership will enable Tata Sky subscribers to enjoy the exclusive originals, series and features including popular titles like Deep Ocean Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Dragons & Damsels Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, Mumbai Railway, Amazing Dinoworld and Age of Big Cats among others.

Tata Sky Binge is a streaming platform that aggregates the best of premium OTT and catch-up TV content under a single interface and subscription. Accessed via the Amazon Fire TV Stick- Tata Sky Edition and the Tata Sky Binge+ Android powered Smart Set-top box, it offers a host of entertainment options from India’s 10 premium OTT apps including Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SonyLIV and now CuriosityStream. It also offers 3 months of Amazon Prime Video at no extra cost.

Talking about the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “CuriosityStream is globally renowned for its unique offering. We wanted to bring the most compelling factual content to our OTT and linear TV subscribers across genres like science, history, space, technology and many such subjects that have an enviable fan following in India. This kind of a coveted library adds another dimension to our content catalogue, and we are very proud of this association.”

