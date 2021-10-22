Syska launches HE910 earphones for Rs 449

Syska Accessories has announced the launch of its Made in India HE910 earphones. The headsets are available in offline retail stores for Rs 449.

The Syska HE910 earphones come in six different colours. This includes Energetic Blue, Lively Red, Fancy Pink, Wonderful White, Gorgeous Green and Dynamic Black. They are said to have been designed to enable a seamless work from home experience for everyone.

Syska HE910 earphones Features

Lightweight and Anti-tangle cable – Syska HE910 earphones are extremely light in weight and offer added comfort while using as it comes with a 1.2m TPE anti-tangle cable, thereby eliminating the fuss of earphones getting tangled

Noise Cancellation – The HE910 earphones have a built-in noise cancellation mechanism that helps in eliminating all surrounding sounds while speaking on a call

Dynamic Speaker – The HE910 gives a powerful audio listening experience with the in-built 10mm dynamic speaker and offers a clear HD sound.

Multifunction Buttons – The multifunction button allows users to answer calls, play/ stop/ pause music & also increase/ decrease the volume using the innovative volume controller.

Made in India – To support India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, Syska has manufactured the HE910 earphones domestically.

Comfortable with different ear gel pair sizes – Syska has made sure that these earphones are comfortable and match all types of ear sizes. They are available in three variants – small, medium & large. All ear gel pairs are high on comfort and can be worn for long periods.

Cord Pull Strength – The earphones’ cord is so strong that it offers high durability and top-notch quality. The experience reinforced strength at stress points as HE910 has been tested by pulling it up to 5000+ times.

Earlier Syska launched Syska PDQC01-36W and Syska PDQC02-42W Adapters for power charging devices. Syska adapters are available at leading retail outlets. The PDQC01-36W adapter is priced at Rs 2,499 and PDQC02-42W adapter costs Rs 2,999. Both products come in two colours- Vista White and Jade Black.