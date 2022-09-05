Syska launches EB0865 earphones for Rs 2499

Syska Accessories has introduced the all-new Syska EB0865 earphones. The Earbuds are Made in India and priced at Rs 2,499. It comes in two colours – black and white. The product can be purchased in leading retail stores. The product offers a Type-C cable and comes with 180 days warranty against any manufacturing defects.

Syska EB0865 Features

The Syska Eargrooves come packed with active touch sensors and robust bass. They have an elevated design and offers advanced sound quality and extra comfort during prolonged use, as per the company.

They work via Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity to connect to devices. The earphones ensure that you get upto 120 minutes of playtime in just ten minutes of charging. Further, the earbuds also come with 2000mAh powerbank in the case. The earbuds takes up to 45 minutes to charge and the charging case can take up six-seven hours of charging time.

Further, Syska EB0865 features a digital battery percent display to show the battery status. The Cognizant Active Touch Sensor feature enables the user to swipe and tap the touch sensor control panel to carry out operations. Lastly, they are compatible with Google assistance.

Previously, Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch was launched in India. The smartwatch is available for purchase at Rs 2799 on Flipkart.

Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch comes with a 1.32-inch ULTRAVIEW IPS Display with 360*360 pixel resolution. Along with 500 NITS brightness, the watch comes with 37 sports modes such as running, cycling, hiking, climbing and much more by connecting with GPS for you to accurately track your favourite sport and stay active and fit.

Further, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth Call Mode in which a user can make/answer calls by using the smartwatch mic and speaker or reject them directly on the smartwatch. Also, users can connect TWS / BT Earphones directly to watch and enjoy offline music without mobile phone.