Swott launches AirLit006 TWS earbuds in India

Swott today announced the launch of its ergonomic pair of Made in India TWS earbuds — the AirLit006. With the latest in Bluetooth technology, the AirLit006 comes with features such as Smart Soft Touch Controls, Digital Dual Power Display, USB-C Charging, and Triple VA compatibility amongst others.

The Swott AirLIT006 TWS Earbuds are priced at an MRP of Rs 2,199, however the company is offering it at an introductory price of Rs 999 only. The earbuds are available in White and Black colour variants, along with a 6 months warranty on Amazon.in and swottlifestyle.com.

Swott AirLit006

The Swott AirLit006 comes with a stem design and is claimed to offer a ’snug fit’. The silicone ear tips on the earbuds are skin-friendly and sweat-resistant. The TWS earbuds sport 10mm drivers and offer HiFi Stereo performance. Supporting the performance is the latest Bluetooth V5.0 chip that can connect instantly to the source while ensuring there’s no lag or distortion even at longer distances (up to 10m).

The Swott AirLit006 can be also used in single bud mode, while the other bud can rest in the charging case. Each bud features Smart Soft Touch controls which is a single point of interaction medium between you and your smartphone. One can control the audio volume, attend to voice and video calls, switch between your music tracks, or call any of the three voice assistants Siri, Bixby or Google Assistant (smartphone dependant).

Lastly, the earbuds can provide a runtime of up to 20 hours with a charging case. Thanks to the USB-C charging port, the SWOTT AirLit006 can charge at high speeds. A 10-minute charge can give you a 100 minutes of playtime. The case also boasts of a Digital Dual Display for battery life wherein one can instantly check out the battery level/status of the charging case as well as individual earbuds.