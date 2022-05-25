SWOTT smart electronics brand forays into India, launches AirLIT005 TWS earbuds

Smart Electronic Brand SWOTT has now entered India and has announced the launch of its ergonomic Made in India TWS Earbuds — the AirLIT005. The newly launched earbuds are designed for comfort and feature binaural listening, together with a total battery life of more than 12 hours.

The SWOTT Made in India AirLIT005 TWS Earbuds will be available at an introductory price of Rs 899 in Silver and Black colours. Backed with a 6-month warranty, users can buy it from the company’s official website swottlifestyle.com, Amazon.in, and other leading offline stores.

SWOTT AirLIT005 TWS Specifications

The SWOTT AirLIT005 are designed with a unique shape to ensure comfort to the ears, especially during prolonged use, claims the company. Each earbud is uniquely shaped for a snug fit to ensure it does not fall off the ears even when used during walking, running, jogging, or exercising.

Built with Bluetooth v5.0, the SWOTT AirLIT005 TWS earbuds offer coverage over a longer range with a quick and stable, distortion-free connectivity. Each earbud is designed using 10mm dynamic drivers that produce enhanced audio performance. “The drivers can deliver extremely deep bass while producing crisp and clear highs and vocals, making it an excellent choice for both entertainment and voice calls”, says SWOTT.

The buds are also certified IPX4 sweat and splash resistant, so you can use the AirLIT005 while working out, or even while its raining. The earbuds feature soft and skin-friendly silicone tips that not only protect the user’s ears but also offer a snug fit for better sound isolation. The AirLIT005 earbuds have touch controls that allow you to conveniently change tracks, adjust the volume, and make calls on your smartphone’s voice assistant with just a touch of your finger.

Besides, the SWOTT AirLit005 also offers up to 5.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the charging/carry case can give you 4X more recharges to give you a total of up to 12 hours of playback time. The case has a USB-C port for that will be used for charging.