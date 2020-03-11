  • 00:12 Mar 12, 2020

Swiggy issues advisory to customers in wake of COVID-19

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 11, 2020 4:48 pm

Swiggy has advised its customers to request the delivery partner to leave their package by the door in case they're feeling unwell.
Swiggy has today released a advisory to customers in wake of COVID-19 updating them about the some proactive measures taken by them to deal with the novel virus. Just to recall, the coronavirus cases in India has risen upto 60 now.


“As COVID-19 becomes a matter of global concern, we're taking some proactive measures to help minimise the chances of spread of the coronavirus. The safety of our customers, employees, delivery partners and restaurant partners has always been a matter of top priority for us - now more than ever before,” Swiggy wrote in its customer advisory.

Here's a quick update on some of the steps Swiggy has taken to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all:

1. Our delivery partners are continually being trained in best practices of respiratory hygiene, proper method & frequency of washing hands as well as identification of associated symptoms.

2. Should a delivery partner notice any associated symptoms, they’ve been asked to immediately reach out to us and consult a medical professional. We are providing them with free medical consultation through our partners in such cases.

3. Our delivery partners have also been advised to self-quarantine themselves for the recommended period upon noticing any symptoms. To ensure their financial safety, we are committed to supporting them financially in such situations.

4. We are also in touch with our restaurant partners to ensure they’re aware of the best hygiene practices while handling and packaging food items.

5. Additionally, you may request the delivery partner to leave your package by the door (in case of online payment), in case you are feeling unwell or prefer so.

