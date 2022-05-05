Stuffcool launches Car Charger with 115W power output in India

Stuffcool, the tech accessory brand has launched a new product called Ultimus115, a 115W Car charger capable of charging MacBooks/Type C Laptops, Smartphones, iPads, Tablets, Personal Devices all at the same time. The Ultimus 115 is the most powerful car charger available to the Indian consumer, claims the company.

The Ultimus 115 is available for purchase on stuffcool website and major Offline Retail stores. It is priced at Rs 2,999 and has a 6 months warranty with a lifetime of support.

The Ultimus 115 is a 3 Port Car Charger – with 2 Type C Ports and 1 Type A Port. The topmost Type C Port can deliver up to 65W of Type C Power Delivery Output, the middle Type C Port limited to 20W of Type C Power Delivery Output, and the bottommost Type A Port is capable of delivering up to 30W of power, summing to a total of 115W of possible power output from this car charger.

The Type C Ports are fitted with both Power Delivery and PPS Fast charging protocols, which enables it to be able to charge Samsung Flagship Phones and Tablets at their rated requirement of 45W PPS power from the top most type C Port. The topmost Type C port, that’s limited to 65W of output is capable enough to charge a Macbook, Type C Laptops and even a Nintendo switch.

Read More: Anker announces 35W USB-C Wall Charger with Power IQ Technology in India

The second Type C Port is limited to 20W of power output and hence is ideal to charge your iPhones super-fast, charging them 50% in 30 mins. The Type A Port is fitted with an universal fast charging protocol that supports up to 30W of compatible power output. Its compatible with QC3.0, Huawei SuperCharge, Moto TurboCharge Charging protocols.

This 115W car charger from Stuffcool fits into any standard 12V socket available in all modern cars. It has a sturdy build and charges 3 devices of your choice at the same time. This, indeed, is the most powerful car charger currently available to the Indian Consumer, says Stuffcool. The Ultimus115 is also fitted with 5 layers of Intelligent safety protocols that protect your device. It is also fitted with an Auto-Detect IC, which delivers only the optimal power as requested by the device connected.