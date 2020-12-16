Advertisement

Spotify Premium Mini launched in India, price starts at Rs 7 per day

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2020 11:27 am

Latest News

Spotify users can extend their Premium Mini plans for up to three months.
Advertisement

Spotify has launched a new daily and weekly premium subscription plans in India. The Spotify Mini plan costs Rs 7 per day and Rs 25 per week. The new plan joins the existing Premium monthly and yearly plans.

 

The Premium Mini plans come with Premium features like advertisements-free and one can also save music offline among other features. But unlike other plans, you can download only 30 songs and that too only on a mobile phone.

Advertisement

 

Also, the company has restricted the streaming bit rate at 160kbps, just like the free plan. The Premium plan offers a 320kbps kbps of audio quality. The Premium Individual plan lets you download 10,000 songs per device on five devices.

 

To subscribe to the Spotify Premium Mini plan, one has to go to the subscription option on its website or application. There one will find Premium Mini option. You can subscribe to the plan for a daily or weekly basis by clicking on the Premium Mini. Users can choose payments modes between UPI or debit and credit cards.

 

Spotify users can extend their Premium Mini plans for up to three months. However, if the subscription lapses, the downloaded music will be removed and users will have to re-download them after topping it up.

Spotify Premium plan discounted by 50 percent in India

Spotify is now available on Amazon Echo devices in India

Spotify Premium Duo subscription launched in India

Latest News from Spotify

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google Meet adds support for more languages for live caption feature

Periscope to shut down in March 2021

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies