Spotify Premium Mini launched in India, price starts at Rs 7 per day

Spotify has launched a new daily and weekly premium subscription plans in India. The Spotify Mini plan costs Rs 7 per day and Rs 25 per week. The new plan joins the existing Premium monthly and yearly plans.

The Premium Mini plans come with Premium features like advertisements-free and one can also save music offline among other features. But unlike other plans, you can download only 30 songs and that too only on a mobile phone.

Also, the company has restricted the streaming bit rate at 160kbps, just like the free plan. The Premium plan offers a 320kbps kbps of audio quality. The Premium Individual plan lets you download 10,000 songs per device on five devices.

To subscribe to the Spotify Premium Mini plan, one has to go to the subscription option on its website or application. There one will find Premium Mini option. You can subscribe to the plan for a daily or weekly basis by clicking on the Premium Mini. Users can choose payments modes between UPI or debit and credit cards.

Spotify users can extend their Premium Mini plans for up to three months. However, if the subscription lapses, the downloaded music will be removed and users will have to re-download them after topping it up.