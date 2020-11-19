Advertisement

Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones with Hybrid Noise cancellation launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 19, 2020 2:24 pm

Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones come with hybrid ANC support.
Soundcore by Anker, a US-based Audio Brand, has launched Life Q20 Headphones with superior active noise cancellation for Rs 9999. They are available in a single Black colour option on Flipkart with 18 Months warranty.

Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones come with hybrid ANC support. Its Active Noise cancellation with four built-in high sensitivity ANC microphones (inside & outside) effectively reduces up to 90% of all external noise, such as cars and planes etc.

The Bluetooth headset features certified hi-res audio &40mm dynamic drivers, that delivers rich bass and great clarity Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones support BassUp technology that claims to boost bass by over 100 per cent. Double press the play button when listening to bass-heavy genres like EDM and hip-hop for an amplified listening experience.

Soundcore Life Q20 headphones offer up to 30 hours of wireless playback time in ANC mode or even 60 hours of playtime in standard model. The headphones support Quick charging, & can be charged for 4 hours of music within 5 minutes. The Headset operates with Bluetooth V5.0, compatible with smartphones, tablets etc.

Life Q20 features an adjustable padded headband with foldable earcups that swivel up to 90 degrees. The earcups fit comfortably around the ears, without any pain or discomfort.

Soundcore Life Q20 comes with a travel pouch to conveniently store the headphones, a 3.5 mm AUX cable and a Micro USB cable.

