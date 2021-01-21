Soundcore launches Infini Pro Soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

Soundcore has announced a new soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos and is called Infini Pro.

Advertisement

Soundcore by Anker, a US based Audio brand, recently announced the launch of 3D soundbar ‘Infini Pro’ for the Indian markets at a price of Rs 15,999. The product with 18 Months warranty is available on Flipkart.

The soundbar comed equipped with Dolby Atmos support & built in subwoofers. The speaker is equipped with dual 2.5-inch mid-range drivers and 1-inch tweeters, further paired with built-in up-facing 3-inch subwoofers and symmetrical bass reflex ports.

To add even more bass intensity, Infini Pro is integrated with exclusive BassUp technology: a customized digital signal processor that enhances bass output in real time. Infini Pro features huge 105dB sound with 120W Output.

Advertisement

The Sound bar further has support for Dolby vision pass-through to 4K TVs and also supports 4KHDR, enhancing the latest movie formats. The speaker also has a Movie Mode for boosting movie dialogues and making sound clarity better with deeper bass.

The Music Mode offers greater depth and dimension through intensified treble while the Voice Mode can be activated for increased volume and clarity. One can Use the Soundcore App or remote control to tailor the Infini Pro’s output as per their requirement.

The speaker supports various input options which includes HDMI, HDMI Arc, AUX, Bluetooth and Digital Optical. The Infini Pro is wrapped in a discreet black fabric so it can suit the Home interiors in a better way.





