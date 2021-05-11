Soundcore by Anker launches Life Dot2 TWS earbuds with Hybrid ANC technology

Soundcore by Anker has launched Life Dot2 ANC TWS earbuds that feature Hybrid ANC technology and delivers up to 35 hours of playback time

Soundcore by Anker today introduced the next in its ANC series - Life Dot2 ANC, featuring advanced active noise cancellation and 35h playtime. With 18 months warranty, the product is available on Flipkart and very soon in mainstream retail chains in India at a price of Rs 3499.

Life Dot2 ANC touts pure sound via targeted active noise cancelling and multi-mode noise cancellation. The Hybrid active noise cancelling monitors and eliminates up to 90% of noise from the environment. The multi-mode noise cancellation, comes with specific modes that include - transport, outdoor and indoor.

The Transport mode blocks out lower frequencies; indoor mode reduces mid-range sounds like voices in an office & transparency mode comes with two levels of ambient sound enhancement. The TWS features 6 beam-forming microphones and a noise cancelling algorithm that isolate vocals from background noise, ensuring superior clarity on calls.

Its oversized 11mm dynamic drivers generate loud thumping sound and 50% more bass ensuring ear bouncing beats without sacrificing clarity and treble as per the company. Life Dot2 ANC can deliver upto 35 hours of long playtime supported by Anker’s fast charging technology.

The TWS comes with an IPX4 rating, that makes it water resistant to splashes, spills and more. The earbuds are designed for long-lasting comfort matching the longer hours of use with secured fit per Anker's claims. Liberty Dot2 ANC can be controlled via the Soundcore app to choose from 1 of 22 sound profiles, adjust noise cancelling, and even configure the wireless earbuds’ touch controls.