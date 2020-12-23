Sound One X90 wireless earbuds launched for Rs 890

The Sound One X90 wireless earphones feature a neckband-style design.

Advertisement

Sound One has introduced X90 wireless neckband earphones in India. The Sound One X90 wireless Bluetooth earphones will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Sound One’s website for an introductory price of Rs 890.

The Sound One X90 wireless earphones feature a neckband-style design. Each earbud features an ergonomic design for a snug fit using sweat-resistant silicone ear tips. Three pairs of silicone tips are supplied with the X90 so users can mix and match for the best fit.

Advertisement

The tips also help in passive noise cancellation by isolating the ambient noise from entering the ears. The X90 is built with a high-quality ABS housing that is complimented with sweat-resistant silicone ear tips for a comfortable fit.

The Sound One X90 features Bluetooth v5.0 for quicker pairing and connectivity over a range of up to 10 metres. The battery life for the X90 is rated at 25 hours. An in-line 3-button music and call control can help you change audio tracks and control calls and volume.

Each Sound One X90 earbud also features micro woofers for rich bass and Hi-Fi audio performance. The built-in microphone also allows you to summon voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri at the touch of a button.



“The Sound One X90 earphones are designed keeping the present working conditions in mind where the customer seeks uninterrupted audio delivery along with premium styling and a very affordable price range. Designed and Made entirely in India, the X90 is ergonomically intended for all-day comfort using ultra-soft sweat-resistant silicone tips that can also be used outdoors when commuting or during workouts. And lastly, designed without compromising on audio quality, the earphones feature micro woofers for superior bass and high fidelity music,” said Rohit Jain, CEO, Sound One.