Sony Xperia 10 II announced with 6-inch FHD+ 21:9 Wide OLED screen, triple rear cameras

Along with the launch of Sony Xperia 1 II, Sony has also announced Xperia 10 II (read as Xperia Ten Mark Two) and Xperia Pro smartphones. The pricing details of the Sony smartphones are yet to be revealed. The Sony Xperia 10 II comes in Black and White colour options.



The Sony Xperia 10 II sports a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card.



On the camera front, the Sony Xperia 10 II is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.





The Xperia 10 II is loaded with a 3,600mAh battery with Adaptive Charging, 18W fast charging. The phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack along with Hi-Res Audio, LDAC and DSEE HX. The phone runs on Android 10. It measures 157 x 69 x 8.2 mm and weighs 151 grams. The device is also IP65/68 water and dust proof and it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Alongside the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 10 II, the company has brought the Xperia Pro as an under-development 5G device specifically designed for broadcast video cameras. Its specifications are not known yet but it has the display and camera setup identical to those of the Xperia 1 II.







