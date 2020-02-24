Sony Xperia 1 II announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, tiple rear cameras

Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery and it comes with 21W USB-PD fast charging, Qi Wireless charging.

Sony has today announced Xperia 1 11 (pronounced as Xperia One Mark Two) as its first 5G smartphone at an online event. The Sony Xperia 1 II comes in Black, White and Purple colours.





The Sony Xperia 1 II features a 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K HDR OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio, Motion Blur Reduction and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display comes with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card.



On the camera front, the Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel 1/1.7” Exmor primary lens with Dual PD AF and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and dual PD AF and a 12-megpixel telephoto shooter with OIS, 3x zoom, f/2.4 aperture and there is also a 3D iToF (indirect Time-of-Flight) sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.





The Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery and it comes with 21W USB-PD fast charging, Qi Wireless charging. The phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack along with stereo front speaker with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Ultimate with 2360 Reality Audio. The phone runs on Android 10 it comes with Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor. It measures 166 x 72 x 7.9 mm and weighs 181 grams.





The phone is fitted with dual front-firing speakers. It is water eesistant with IP65/IP68 certification. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.