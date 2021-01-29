Sony Xperia 1 III appears in high-res renders, specifications leaked

Sony Xperia 1 III has appeared in high resolution renders, revealing the device in all its glory.

Sony's latest Xperia Pro that is an US-exclusive and is ridiculously priced at $2500. The device has some pro level photography tricks up its sleeves but now we are seeing another potential candidate from Sony itself through the first leaked renders of the device.

The successor to the Sony Xperia 1 II, that should be called the Sony Xperia 1 III has now been leaked in renders that comes from known tipster, Steve Hemerstoffer. The Xperia 1 III looks similar to last year's Xperia 1 II.

It comes with a glass rear panel enclosed in a Flat edged metal frame. The device measures 161.6 x 67.3 x 8.4mm and has been shrunk down a little bit compared to its predecessor, with increased thickness.

The device sports a Flat 6.5" 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display with Extremely thin bezels and a Slim forehead and chin. Although there are no detailed camera specifications available as of yet, it's confirmed that it will feature a triple camera setup along with a 3D iToF sensor.

'Although the Xperia 1 III still features a triple camera system, it now comes with a periscope/telephoto lens', says Hemerstoffer. This means that the new Xperia 1 III's periscope camera will directly put it against Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra that performs really well with 100x zoomed-in pictures.

Additional features include 5G support, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, MicroSDXC slot for storage expansion, Fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button, Dual front firing speakers and Dedicated new shortcut key as seen on the Xperia Pro.

As per the leak, the new device from Sony will surely act as a major competitor against the big players such as Samsung and Apple. The only concerning thing seems to be the price considering Sony prices its smartphones extremely high that throws it out of the league where it can even outperform some of its competition.

Picture Credits: Steve Hemerstoffer (via Voice)