Advertisement

Sony Xperia Pro announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4K HDR Display and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2021 11:22 am

Latest News

Sony has launched its flagship for the year that is called the Sony Xperia Pro. The smartphone comes with a micro-HDMI port and sports a 4K HDR OLED display.

Sony has finally unveiled its flagship of the year and it is called the Xperia Pro. The Xperia Pro can double as a monitor for your existing camera or camcorder as it ships with a Micro-HDMI port through which you can get live feed from your external camera. The smartphone also has support for 5G connectivity. 

 

Xperia Pro HDMI

 

Sony has priced the Xperia Pro at $2,499 (approx Rs 1,82,500). The phone is currently available for purchase in the US only, through Amazon, B&H Photo Video, and the Sony online store. Details about the global availability of the Xperia Pro are yet to be revealed by Sony. 

 

There aren't many differences between the Xperia Pro and the Xperia 1 II that was launched in February of 2020. The former is aimed towards professional photographers and comes with more RAM and storage. The battery capacity, camera setup, processor, etc remain similar. 

 

Sony Xperia Pro Specifications 

 

Xperia Pro

 

The Sony Xperia Pro sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a resolution of 1,644x3,840 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 100 colour gamut and a dedicated Creator mode powered by CineAltra. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6.  

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage. You also get support for Micro-SD card expansion up to 1TB. 

 

The triple rear camera setup packs a 12-megapixel primary Exmor RS for mobile sensor with an f/1.7 lens along with two 12-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lens and an f/2.2 lens with an 124-degree field-of-view (FoV). The Sony Xperia Pro comes with a 8-megapixel shooter at the front, with an f/2.0 lens for selfies.

 

Xperia Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Xperia Adaptive Charging and USB Power Delivery (PD) fast charging.

 

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, micro-HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology used in the front-facing speakers. The phone measures 170.18x76.2x10.16mm and weighs 225 grams. The phone is also IP68 certified, making it water and dust resistant. 

Sony launches XS-AW8 compact powered subwoofer for Rs 19,990

Sony Alpha 1 full-frame mirrorless camera launched with 50.1MP Sensor, 8K recording

Sony Xperia Compact leaked render shows 5.5-inch display, dual rear camera

Sony Xperia 10 III surface with 6-inch display, triple rear camera setup

Sony announces offers on multiple Bravia TVs, Audio Products for Republic Day Sale

Sony SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 wireless speakers announced

Latest News from Sony

Tags: Sony

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M02 to be launched in India on 2 February under Rs 7,000

Samsung Galaxy F41 starts receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.0 update in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies