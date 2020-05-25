Advertisement

Sony Xperia 1 II pricing and availability details revealed

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2020 5:23 pm

Sony Xperia 1 II features a 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K HDR OLED display with tall 21:9 aspect ratio, 21:9 aspect ratio, Motion Blur Reduction and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.
Sony announced Xperia 1 11 (pronounced as Xperia One Mark Two) as its first 5G smartphone earlier this year. Now the company has finally revealed the pricing and availability details of the smartphone for users in the United States.

The latest flagship from Sony will cost $1,199.99 (approximately Rs 91,210) with pre-orders starting June 1st. The phone will start shipping on July 24.

Sony is also running a limited-time offer where buyers will get a free pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling earbuds if they preorder the phone by June 28.

On the camera front, the Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel 1/1.7” Exmor primary lens with Dual PD AF and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and dual PD AF and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS, 3x zoom, f/2.4 aperture and there is also a 3D iToF (indirect Time-of-Flight) sensor.  For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 it comes with Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor.

 
The Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery and it comes with 21W USB-PD fast charging, Qi Wireless charging. The phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack along with stereo front speaker with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Ultimate with 2360 Reality Audio. The phone is fitted with dual front-firing speakers. It is water-resistant with IP65/IP68 certification. It measures 166 x 72 x 7.9 mm and weighs 181 grams.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

