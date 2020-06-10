Advertisement

Sony WI-SP510 wireless sports headphones launched in India for Rs 4,990

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2020 11:40 am

Latest News

The Sony WI-SP510 headphones feature IPX5 water resistance rating that can handle splashes and sweat.
Advertisement

Sony has announced the launch of WI-SP510 wireless sports headphones in India for Rs 4,990. They come in Black and Blue colours and is available across Sony retail stores and other retail and e-commerce platforms.

The Sony WI-SP510 headphones feature IPX5 water resistance rating that can handle splashes and sweat. The soft, flexible and lightweight neckband design is shaped for comfortable, all-day wearing. Each earbud has a built-in magnet to ensure tangle-free carrying and storage. The soft-cushioned arc supporter and three-dimensional curved design ensure a secure, comfortable fit.

They support Bluetooth connectivity feature to connect with your device. The buttons on the WI-SP510 headphones lets you play, stop, or skip through tracks and adjust the volume. They also offer an easy way to access your smartphone's Voice Assistant and make and receive calls hands-free. There is also a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

Sony WI-SP510

They feature support for voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS. A simple button press connects you to your smartphone's Voice Assistant to get directions, play music and communicate with contacts.

The headphones also feature EXTRA BASS technology claims to deliver powerful, punchy low-end sound. They have a battery life of 15 hours of constant playback from a single charge with 10 minutes quick charge for 1 hour play back. They feature 12mm driver to offer clear sound quality. They measure 13.9 x 5.1 x 19 cm and weigh 31.8 grams.

Sony ZV-1 compact camera announced

Sony entry-level camcorder HXR-MC88 launched in India

Sony Bravia X8000H and X7500H 4K HDR TV series launched in India

Sony Xperia 1 II pricing and availability details revealed

Sony India re-opens 92 brand shops and TV manufacturing across the country

Sony patents a robot that emotes

Latest News from Sony

You might like this

Tags: Sony WI-SP510 Sony WI-SP510 launch Sony WI-SP510 specs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Creative Outlier Air True Wireless Earphones launched in India for Rs 6999

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 launched in India for Rs 549

Xiaomi to launch new electric toothbrush in India soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?
BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more
News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies