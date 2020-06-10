Sony WI-SP510 wireless sports headphones launched in India for Rs 4,990

The Sony WI-SP510 headphones feature IPX5 water resistance rating that can handle splashes and sweat.

Advertisement

Sony has announced the launch of WI-SP510 wireless sports headphones in India for Rs 4,990. They come in Black and Blue colours and is available across Sony retail stores and other retail and e-commerce platforms.



The Sony WI-SP510 headphones feature IPX5 water resistance rating that can handle splashes and sweat. The soft, flexible and lightweight neckband design is shaped for comfortable, all-day wearing. Each earbud has a built-in magnet to ensure tangle-free carrying and storage. The soft-cushioned arc supporter and three-dimensional curved design ensure a secure, comfortable fit.



They support Bluetooth connectivity feature to connect with your device. The buttons on the WI-SP510 headphones lets you play, stop, or skip through tracks and adjust the volume. They also offer an easy way to access your smartphone's Voice Assistant and make and receive calls hands-free. There is also a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.





They feature support for voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS. A simple button press connects you to your smartphone's Voice Assistant to get directions, play music and communicate with contacts.



The headphones also feature EXTRA BASS technology claims to deliver powerful, punchy low-end sound. They have a battery life of 15 hours of constant playback from a single charge with 10 minutes quick charge for 1 hour play back. They feature 12mm driver to offer clear sound quality. They measure 13.9 x 5.1 x 19 cm and weigh 31.8 grams.