Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones to launch in India on September 18

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 4:16 pm

In India, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones will likely be priced at under Rs 30,000.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless active noise-cancelling headphones will be launched in India on September 18. The product is officially listed on Amazon India along with the launch date.

The listing on Amazon comes with the ‘Notify me’ option to let interested people know when the product will go live on the e-commerce website. The headphones will be initially sold through Amazon only but it could be available in offline retailers and other channels as well in India.

To recall, the Sony WH-1000XM4 was announced globally in early August at $350 (approximately Rs. 26,200). In India, the headphones will likely be priced at under Rs 30,000.

Sony WH-1000XM4 features dual noise sensor technology which captures ambient noise and passes the data to the trusted HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1. The headphones also support Sony's own 360 Reality Audio which works with Android or iPhone over supported music streaming apps.
Sony WH-1000XM4
There is Speak-to-Chat feature enables users to have short conversations without taking off their headphones. By simply saying something, the headphones will recognize the user's voice and automatically stop the music to let in ambient sound so they can conduct a conversation. The music automatically starts playing again 30 seconds after they've stopped speaking.

The Adaptive Sound Control feature can be configured in the Headphones Connect App where the headphone will automatically detect the surrounding of the user and adjust the ambient sound settings accordingly. They have a battery life of up to 30 hours. Additionally, the quick charging function provides up to 5 hours of wireless playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

The WH-1000XM4 features new Precise Voice Pickup technology, which controls five microphones in the headphones optimally, and performs advanced audio signal processing to pick up voice clearly and precisely for hands-free calls and Speak-to-Chat. In terms of connectivity, Sony WH-1000XM4 comes with support for latest Bluetooth codecs including the SBC, AAC, and LDAC.


