Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones with noise cancellation launched

Sony had launched Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones at $350 (approximately Rs. 26,200). The Sony WH-1000XM4 will be available for purchase in mid-August at retail stores and online stores in the US in both black and silver colours.





Sony WF-1000XM4 features



Sony WH-1000XM4 features dual noise sensor technology which captures ambient noise and passes the data to the trusted HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1. Then a new BLUETOOTH Audio System on Chip (SoC) senses music and noise at over 700 times per second. Using a new algorithm, the HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 applies noise canceling processing in real time.



360 Reality Audio, a new immersive audio experience, can be enjoyed on the WH-1000XM4 headphones when combined with an Android smartphone/iPhone that has a participating streaming services app installed.



There is Speak-to-Chat feature enables users to have short conversations without taking off their headphones. By simply saying something, the headphones will recognize the user's voice and automatically stop the music to let in ambient sound so they can conduct a conversation. The music automatically starts playing again 30 seconds after they've stopped speaking. Additionally, 'Quick Attention' mode is also available on the WH-1000XM4, making it easy to tune in for an announcement or say something briefly by simply placing the right hand over the earcup to decrease the volume and let in ambient sound.



The Adaptive Sound Control feature can be configured in the Headphones Connect App where the headphone will automatically detect the surrounding of the user and adjust the ambient sound settings accordingly.



Using the headphone's proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors, the headphones automatically stop the music when removed and resume playing when put back on, providing an effortless listening experience. The WH-1000XM4 features new Precise Voice Pickup technology, which controls five microphones in the headphones optimally, and performs advanced audio signal processing to pick up voice clearly and precisely for hands-free calls and Speak-to-Chat.



The WH-1000XM4 also supports Google's helpful new Fast Pair feature in which users can easily locate their headphones by ringing them using the tone sound. They have a battery life of up to 30 hours. Additionally, the quick charging function provides up to 5 hours of wireless playback from just 10 minutes of charging.



