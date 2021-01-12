Sony SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 wireless speakers announced

The RA5000 and RA3000 models are available in a black body with contrasting copper highlights, with the RA3000 also coming in a light grey fabric body with silver accents.

Sony has announced two new wireless home speakers - the SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000. The SRS-RA5000 model will be priced at approximately £500/€599 (roughly Rs. 53,500) and available from February 2021. The SRS-RA3000 model will be priced at approximately £280/€359 (roughly Rs. 31,200) and available from February 2021.

Equipped with Sony’s unique spatial sound technologies these speakers create ambient room-filling sound. Based on Immersive Audio Enhancement and 360 Reality Audio technologies, the RA5000 and RA3000 fill your space with relaxing sound both vertically and horizontally.

360 Reality Audio tracks incorporate three-dimensional sound location data which means they can deliver the ultimate all-encompassing sound when played on the RA5000 or RA3000.

The RA5000 is also Hi-Res Audio certified, for superior sound quality through High-Resolution Audio playback. The RA5000 features a trio of up-firing speakers that spread music vertically, while the three middle sited speakers spread sound horizontally. The speaker unit incorporates high-magnetism neodymium magnets and a mica reinforced cellular diaphragm that gives strength to the speaker whilst maintaining a compact size. These are complemented by a subwoofer which helps to flood the room with rich, deep bass.

The RA3000 achieves omnidirectional sound with deep bass by using a full range speaker, an omni-diffuser that spreads sound throughout the room in every direction and a dual passive radiator to produce deep bass. The speaker’s overlapping beam tweeters form a wave front that goes upward, which delivers sound vertically.

The RA5000 and RA3000 both feature Sound Calibration that offers optimal sound performance wherever they are used. Simply hold the Immersive Audio Enhancement button on the RA5000 and it will conduct a detailed sound calibration adjustment for optimum audio performance for the room it is placed in. The RA3000 provides auto adjustment which takes place in the background.

To activate the RA3000’s automatic recalibration, simply turn the speaker on wherever it is placed in your house and the speaker will recalibrate itself to the new position. The speaker adjusts the sound, track-by-track, to make your listening experience stress-free, allowing you to focus more on those around you.

The RA5000 and RA3000 is compatible with a Google Assistant-enabled device with Chromecast built-in and Amazon Alexa enabled devices, so you can manage your music by simply using your preferred voice assistant. Both speakers also support Multi-room playback that lets you play the same, or different, song in separate rooms at the same time via speaker groups set up with the Google Home or Amazon Alexa apps.

You can control the speaker from anywhere in your house with the “Sony | Music Centre” app on your smartphone, allowing you to customise various settings to achieve a personalised listening experience for you and your family.

The RA5000 and RA3000 are both able to wirelessly connect to compatible BRAVIA TVs to easily enhance the audio performance of your TV. Both speakers are Wi-Fi enabled, feature Bluetooth technology, have NFC, are compatible with Spotify Connect and have Chromecast built-in so you can pair your speaker with your smartphone or tablet.