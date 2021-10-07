Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker with Dolby Atmos announced

Sony has announced the new SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker, the latest addition to its wearable speaker lineup, and the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter.

Pricing Details

Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker is priced at $299.99 (approx. Rs 22,300) and is available for pre-booking via Sony Electronics, Best Buy, and Amazon. The neckband will start shipping on October 20.

The Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter can be purchased separately at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,400). It is available to pre-order at Sony Electronics, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Sony SRS-NS7 specifications

The SRS-NS7 is the world’s first wireless neckband speaker that delivers Dolby Atmos when paired with Sony’s BRAVIA XR television models. In addition, it offers Sony’s unique 360 Spatial Sound, which delivers a perfectly optimized cinematic experience with the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app.

ALSO READ: Sony launches Alpha ZV-E10 mirrorless camera in India

When the SRS-NS7 is paired via Bluetooth technology with the supplied wireless transmitter and connected to a BRAVIA XR TV2, the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app can take a photo of the user’s ear and analyze their hearing characteristics by estimating the ear’s 3D shape.

In addition, SRS-NS7 users can also experience 360 Reality Audio music when using their smartphone. An X-Balanced Speaker Unit provides the optimum speaker size in a compact body, increases sound pressure, and reduces distortion for clear music and vocals. Alongside this, the upward-facing speaker delivers crisp sound directly to the user without disturbing others.

Moreover, the speaker offers up to 12 hours of power and up to 5 hours at maximum volume. As per Sony, a 10-minute quick charge provides up to 60 minutes of extra playtime.

The SRS-NS7 also features Multipoint Connection, which enables users to connect two devices at the same time. In addition, the speaker has a fabric cover and a flexible neckband. It is also IPX4 splash-resistant.