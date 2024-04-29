Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Gets A Price Drop In India For A Limited Time: Know Details

Sony India has announced the ‘Summer Sale’ in the country where it’ll be offering the newest PlayStation 5 Slim in the country at a discounted price. The price drop on the PlayStation 5 Slim in India will be available for a limited time and here are all the details about it.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Price Drop During Summer Sale

The Summer Sale from Sony will begin on May 1 and will end on May 14, during which the PlayStation 5 Slim will be available at a discounted price of Rs 49,990, down from its launch price of Rs 54,990. Note that the discount is available only for the disc version of the PS5 Slim and not the digital version.

One can avail of the offer on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and other participating retailers until stocks last. This offer will only apply to two models: CFI-2008A01 and CFI-2008B01. The regular PS5 model is also available at the same price of Rs 44,990 but it wouldn’t make sense to buy it considering the Slim version is better in every way.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Features

The PS5 Slim debuted in India only a month ago. It packs the same technology features as the PS5 packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and a 1TB SSD (compared to 825GB SSD on the regular model) for more internal storage. In other words, the internal specifications of the PS5 Slim remain the same as the original PS5.

The new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models. There are four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains matte. The digital edition model supports an external Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive which users can attach later on.

Sony also seems to be preparing a PS5 Pro which is slated for launch in either September or October of this year. It could come with a more powerful CPU and GPU which may deliver consistent 4K HDR gaming with ray tracing function.