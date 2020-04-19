Sony offering two PS4 games for free during the Coronavirus lockdown

Sony has to lessen the burden of staying at home, is now offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from 16th April through 6th May.

With the coronavirus pandemic ushering people into their homes in quarantine, Sony has to lessen the burden of staying at home, is now offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from 16th April through 6th May.

The move is part of Sony’s Play at home initiative, an approach to keep people indoors during the coronavirus pandemic while providing support for indie developers struggling during these times of social distancing. In China and Germany, The Nathan Drake Collection will be swapped for Knack 2.

The Nathan Drake Collection is a collection of three-game from the masters at Naughty Dog includes Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception—all meticulously remastered for PS4. It has globe-trotting adventures and, an iconic cast of characters, and thrilling treasure-hunting action gameplay.

Journey is a beautiful, celebrated adventure that is as moving as it is mysterious. The game’s life-affirming message is timeless, and perhaps more important now than ever before.

The company is also doing its part to fight this pandemic and help out smaller gaming studios.

“Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing. With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners. During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners.” Said their blog.