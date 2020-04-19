Advertisement

Sony offering two PS4 games for free during the Coronavirus lockdown

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 19, 2020 3:35 pm

Latest News

Sony has to lessen the burden of staying at home, is now offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from 16th April through 6th May.

With the coronavirus pandemic ushering people into their homes in quarantine, Sony has to lessen the burden of staying at home, is now offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from 16th April through 6th May.

 

The move is part of Sony’s Play at home initiative, an approach to keep  people indoors during the coronavirus pandemic while providing support for indie developers struggling during these times of social distancing. In China and Germany, The Nathan Drake Collection will be swapped for Knack 2.

 

The Nathan Drake Collection is a collection of three-game from the masters at Naughty Dog includes Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception—all meticulously remastered for PS4. It has globe-trotting adventures and, an iconic cast of characters, and thrilling treasure-hunting action gameplay.

 

Journey is a beautiful, celebrated adventure that is as moving as it is mysterious. The game’s life-affirming message is timeless, and perhaps more important now than ever before.

 

The company is also doing its part to fight this pandemic and help out smaller gaming studios.

 

“Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing. With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners. During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners.” Said their blog.

 

 

 

 

 

DualSense Controller: Sony Ps5 gets a new companion

Sony Xperia 10 II announced with 6-inch FHD+ 21:9 Wide OLED screen, triple rear cameras

Sony Xperia 1 II announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, triple rear cameras

Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II renders, key specs leaked online

Sony Xperia L4 goes official with triple rear cameras, 6.2-inch 21:9 display

Sony Xperia 1.1 to feature 8K HDR video recording, Xperia 9 render leaked

Latest News from Sony

Tags: Sony PS4 Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection Journey Knack 2 Free Games Coronavirus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

PUBG Mobile: New Arctic Mode released

Cold Front Survival: New game mode on PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3: What's new

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies