Sony launches XS-AW8 compact powered subwoofer for Rs 19,990

Sony India has introduced the latest addition to the category of in-car offerings with the new XS-AW8 compact powered subwoofer. The new XS-AW8 subwoofer is priced at Rs 19,990 and will be available across Sony authorized dealers, car accessories shops and car showrooms across India from 1 st February 2021 onwards.



The new XS-AW8 subwoofer allows you to gain bass without losing car space, providing music in any sized car. The slim design of XS-AW8 allows easy installation in restricted spaces and fills the car with clean and deep base lines.



The XS-AW8 reproduces powerful bass sound from its compact dimensions, the slim enclosure is paired with a rigid subwoofer diaphragm. The built-in amplifier also integrates a sturdy heat-sink to protect the driver unit and amp without introducing unwanted vibrations and harmonic distortion.



There is 160W peak (75W RMS) Output Power with dynamic bass sound from a built-in class A/B amplifier, with Sony’s original power IC designed for precise and clear low end, even at its loudest. Users can now simply connect the speaker outputs of their receiver to the high-level inputs. When pre-out signals are available from the receiver, connect them to the CH1(R) and CH2(L) terminals.



Connections and amplifier controls are located together on a single side for easy installation and tuning. The amplifier features a variable low-pass filter for simple connection to the full-range sources, including the speaker-level inputs. A switch lets user customize the subwoofer phase output, to present any reduced bass response from phase cancellation from other speakers in the system.