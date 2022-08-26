Sony launches new portable wireless speakers

Sony is on a launch streak in India with new audio devices and the brand has once again launched three new wireless portable speakers, namely, SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and the SRS-XE200. All three of them have a similar cylindrical shape design and are IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.

The Sony SRS-XG300 costs Rs 26,990 and will go on sale from August 25th. The SRS-XE300 and XE200 are priced at Rs 19,990 and Rs 12,990 respectively. The XE300 will be available for purchase from 10th September whereas XE200 will be available from September 30th. They will be available for purchase from Sony retail stores as well as leading online and offline channels across the nation.

The new XG300 speaker from Sony has woofers, front tweeters and passive radiators that provide punchy bass and vocal clarity. Unlike the circular diaphragm in a conventional speaker unit, the newly developed X-Balanced Speaker Unit in the XG300 features a non-circular diaphragm which realises more sound pressure for a high quality sound.

The speaker comes with Ambient Illumination at both sides and lighting pattern can be changed via the Sony music app. It has Echo cancellation, 25-hour playback time, Google Fast Pair technology, and an IP67 certification for sustainability in any kind of environment.

The XE300 model comes with a shape diffuser and 24-hour playtime. It has dual passive radiators for for better bass notes. The speaker is water proof and even salt water resistant. It supports echo cancellation for clearer calls and with Party Connect you can combine up to 100 compatible wireless speakers with Bluetooth technology and sync your music across all of them. The XE200 has all of the same features as XE300 except for a smaller battery that can help it last 16 hours. All of the speakers can be charged via a USB-C port.